Fotografer Ini Gelar Pameran Foto Pertama di Ruang Angkasa

JAKARTA - Seorang fotografer melakukan hal yang tak biasa dengan menggelar pameran foto di ruang angkasa. Dr Hersh Chadha yang berbasis di Dubai, melakukan ide unik tersebut di Stasiun Internasional Ruang Angkasa (ISS).
Menurut halaman Petapixel, Rabu (12/7/2017), Chadha melakukan hal itu karena ingin 'mengobati rindu' orang-orang yang sedang berada di ruang angkasa.
Meski demikian tak seperti ajang pameran yang biasa menampilkan banyak foto, Dr Chadha hanya memamerkan 5 buah foto dengan objek bunga. Kesempatan ini diakui sang fotografer telah dicita-citakan selama 15 tahun sejak ia lulus dari Harvard University.
"Bagiku, bunga menggambarkan keindahan hidup. Aku tak bisa memberimu bunga ke ruang angkasa, tetapi akun akan memberimu foto bunga yang aku potret dari penjuru dunia sehingga kamu bisa merasakan pengalaman dunia," kata Chadha.
Kelima foto yang telah dipilih oleh Chadha kemudian dibawa oleh Kolonel Valery Korzun dari Moskow, Rusia, ke Stasiun Internasional Ruang Angkasa selama Ekspedisi 40-59 pada 2016.
Pada Juni 2017 kemarin, astronot yang membawa foto Chadha telah kembali ke Bumi. Fotografer itu kemudian diundang sebagai tamu penghormatan di Star City, Moskow. Meski demikian foto miliknya tak ikut dibawa sang astronot.
Kini foto milik Chadha dipajang di Stasiun Internasional Ruang Angkasa sebagai potret keindahan dari bumi. Foto tersebut dapat Anda lihat melalui akun Instagram pribadinya di @hershchadha.
I sent this photograph of the Red Cosmea from Alibag in India to Space, because it truly represents the beauty of Nature. I liked how the composition was. I also liked how the exposure and the depth of field were in this photograph. I think the beauty of this shot is how vivid the colors are and how accurate the stem is and how beautiful Nature is. I took this photo from a moving car with a 200 mm lens when I saw something red in the background of the coconut trees. #space#exhibitioninspace#photography#flowers#cosmonauts#astronauts#dreams#dreamcometrue#nasa#iss#roscosmos#cosmos#photographer#creatinghistory#dubai#india#uae#starcity#spacestation#earth#universe#mission#outerspace#hershchadha#hershchadhaphotography#redcosmea
I took this photo, because I really find the "Victoria Amazonica" to be a very beautiful flower. I captured it in a botanical garden in Mauritius. I liked the way the petals and sepals were protecting the flower, but at the same time they were showing the beauty of it. I sent it to the International space station because it is one of my favourite flowers. #space#exhibitioninspace#photography#flowers#cosmonauts#astronauts#dreams#dreamcometrue#nasa#iss#roscosmos#cosmos#photographer#creatinghistory#dubai#india#uae#starcity#spacestation#earth#universe#mission#outerspace#hershchadha#hershchadhaphotography
Singapore is very famous for its Orchid garden. I specially like the Tiger Orchid and I wanted to show the beauty of its shape, color and size. I also felt that it would be something nice that would refresh the cosmonauts and astronauts when they are in Space. #space#exhibitioninspace#photography#flowers#cosmonauts#astronauts#dreams#dreamcometrue#nasa#iss#roscosmos#cosmos#photographer#creatinghistory#dubai#india#uae#starcity#spacestation#earth#universe#mission#outerspace#hershchadha#hershchadhaphotography#singapore#orchids
I took this photograph during the extreme heat temperatures in Dubai. The beauty of this flower is that it blooms and flourishes only in hot weather. I was inspired to share this with the cosmonauts and astronauts as this flower survives everything and thats what they do in Space, they survive! #space#exhibitioninspace#photography#flowers#cosmonauts#astronauts#dreams#dreamcometrue#nasa#iss#roscosmos#cosmos#photographer#creatinghistory#dubai#india#uae#starcity#spacestation#earth#universe#mission#outerspace#hershchadha#hershchadhaphotography#delonixregia
This is the photograph of the Frangipani flower that I shot in Comoros. I was instantly drawn towards this flower as together it represented my wife, my children and me. I selected it to be a part of my space panel because of the value of family for me #space#exhibitioninspace#photography#flowers#cosmonauts#astronauts#dreams#dreamcometrue#nasa#iss#roscosmos#cosmos#photographer#creatinghistory#dubai#india#uae#starcity#spacestation#earth#universe#mission#outerspace#hershchadha#hershchadhaphotography
Moch Prima Fauzi