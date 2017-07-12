Okezone Home

Fotografer Ini Gelar Pameran Foto Pertama di Ruang Angkasa

(Foto: Petapixel)

Moch Prima Fauzi
Jurnalis
JAKARTA - Seorang fotografer melakukan hal yang tak biasa dengan menggelar pameran foto di ruang angkasa. Dr Hersh Chadha yang berbasis di Dubai, melakukan ide unik tersebut di Stasiun Internasional Ruang Angkasa (ISS).

Menurut halaman Petapixel, Rabu (12/7/2017), Chadha melakukan hal itu karena ingin 'mengobati rindu' orang-orang yang sedang berada di ruang angkasa.

Meski demikian tak seperti ajang pameran yang biasa menampilkan banyak foto, Dr Chadha hanya memamerkan 5 buah foto dengan objek bunga. Kesempatan ini diakui sang fotografer telah dicita-citakan selama 15 tahun sejak ia lulus dari Harvard University.

"Bagiku, bunga menggambarkan keindahan hidup. Aku tak bisa memberimu bunga ke ruang angkasa, tetapi akun akan memberimu foto bunga yang aku potret dari penjuru dunia sehingga kamu bisa merasakan pengalaman dunia," kata Chadha.

Kelima foto yang telah dipilih oleh Chadha kemudian dibawa oleh Kolonel Valery Korzun dari Moskow, Rusia, ke Stasiun Internasional Ruang Angkasa selama Ekspedisi 40-59 pada 2016.

Pada Juni 2017 kemarin, astronot yang membawa foto Chadha telah kembali ke Bumi. Fotografer itu kemudian diundang sebagai tamu penghormatan di Star City, Moskow. Meski demikian foto miliknya tak ikut dibawa sang astronot.

Kini foto milik Chadha dipajang di Stasiun Internasional Ruang Angkasa sebagai potret keindahan dari bumi. Foto tersebut dapat Anda lihat melalui akun Instagram pribadinya di @hershchadha.

I sent this photograph of the Red Cosmea from Alibag in India to Space, because it truly represents the beauty of Nature. I liked how the composition was. I also liked how the exposure and the depth of field were in this photograph. I think the beauty of this shot is how vivid the colors are and how accurate the stem is and how beautiful Nature is. I took this photo from a moving car with a 200 mm lens when I saw something red in the background of the coconut trees. #space#exhibitioninspace#photography#flowers#cosmonauts#astronauts#dreams#dreamcometrue#nasa#iss#roscosmos#cosmos#photographer#creatinghistory#dubai#india#uae#starcity#spacestation#earth#universe#mission#outerspace#hershchadha#hershchadhaphotography#redcosmea

Sebuah kiriman dibagikan oleh Dr. Hersh Chadha ARPS (@hershchadha) pada

Moch Prima Fauzi

(kem)
