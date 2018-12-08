JAKARTA - Event penghargaan game-game terbaik dunia The Game Awards tahun ini digelar dengan dukungan dari produsen chip komputer AMD. Event tersebut berlangsung pada Kamis di Los Angeles, AS.
Berikut daftar game-game yang masuk nominasi dan yang dinobatkan sebagai pemenang The Game Award 2018 pada masing-masing kategori, seperti dikutip dari Antaranews.com.
Game of The Year
- “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” - Ubisoft Quibec
- “Celeste” - Matt Makes Games
- “God of War” - Sony Santa Monica (Pemenang)
- “Marvel’s Spider-Man” - Insomniac Games
- “Monster Hunter: World” - Capcom
- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Rockstar Games
Best Ongoing Game
- “Destiny 2: Forsaken” - Bungie/Activision
- “Fortnite” - Epic Games (Pemenang)
- “No Man’s Sky” - Hello Games
- “Overwatch” - Blizzard
- “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” - Ubisoft Montreal
Best Game Direction
- “A Way Out” - Hazelight Studio/EA
- “Detroit: Become Human - Quantic Dream/SIE
- “God of War” - Sony Santa Monica/SIE (Pemenang)
- “Marvel’s Spider-Man” - Insomniac Games/SIE
- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Rockstar Games
Best Narative
- “Detroit: Becoma Human” - Quantic Dream/SIE
- “God of War” - Sony Santa Monica/SIE
- “Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 - Dotnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- “Marvel’s Spider-Man” - Insomniac Games/SIE
- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Rockstar Games (Pemenang)
Best Art Direction
- “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” - Ubisoft Quebec
- “God of War” - Sony Santa Monica/SIE
- “Octopath Traveler” - Square Enix/Acquire/Nintendo
- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Rockstar Games
- “Return of the Obra Dinn” - 3090 LLC (Pemenang)
Best Score/Music - Presented by Spotity
- “Celeste” - Lena Raine
- “God of War” - Bear McCreary
- “Marvel’s Spider-Man” - John Paesano
- “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” - Joe Hisaishi
- “Octopath Traveler” - Yasunori Nishiki
- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Woody Jackson/Daniel/Lanois (Pemenang)
Best Audio Design - Presented by Dolby
- “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” - Treyarch/Activision
- “Forza Horizon 4” - Playground Games/Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studio
- “God of War” - Sony Santa Monica/SIE
- “Marvel’s Spider-Man - Insomniac Games/SIE
- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Rockstar Games (Pemenang)
Best Performance
- Bryan Dechart sebagai Connor, “Detroit: Become Human”
- Christopher Judge sebagai Kratos, “God of War”
- Melissanthi Mahut sebagai Kassandra, “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey”
- Roger Clark sebagai Arthur Morgan, “Red Dead Redemption 2” (Pemenang)
- Yuri Lowenthal sebagai Peter Parker, “Marvel’s Spider-Man
Games of Impact
- “11-11 Memories Retold” - Digixart/Aardman Annimations/BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
- “Celeste” - Matt Makes Games (Pemenang)
- “Florence” - Mountains
- “Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 - Dotnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- “The Missing” JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories” - White Owls/Arc System Works
Best Independent Game
- “Celeste” - Matt Makes Games (Pemenang)
- “Dead Cells” - Motion Twin
- “Into the Breach” - Subset Games
- “Return of the Obra Dinn” - 3909 LLC
- “The Messenger” - Sabotage Studio
Best Mobile Game
- “Donut Country” - Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive
- “Florence” - Mountains (Pemenang)
- “Fortnite” - Epic Games
- “PUBG Mobile” - Lightspeed & Quantum/Tencent Games, PUBG Corporation
- “Reigns: Game of Thrones” - Nerial/Developer Digital