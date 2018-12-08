Nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Ini Daftar Game Pemenang The Game Awards 2018

Antara, Jurnalis · Minggu 09 Desember 2018 18:01 WIB
https: img-z.okeinfo.net content 2018 12 08 326 1988573 ini-daftar-game-pemenang-the-game-awards-2018-s8g9GSsBaD.jpg (Foto: Rockstars Games)
JAKARTA - Event penghargaan game-game terbaik dunia The Game Awards tahun ini digelar dengan dukungan dari produsen chip komputer AMD. Event tersebut berlangsung pada Kamis di Los Angeles, AS.

Berikut daftar game-game yang masuk nominasi dan yang dinobatkan sebagai pemenang The Game Award 2018 pada masing-masing kategori, seperti dikutip dari Antaranews.com.

Game of The Year

- “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” - Ubisoft Quibec

- “Celeste” - Matt Makes Games

- “God of War” - Sony Santa Monica (Pemenang)

- “Marvel’s Spider-Man” - Insomniac Games

- “Monster Hunter: World” - Capcom

- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Rockstar Games

 

Best Ongoing Game

- “Destiny 2: Forsaken” - Bungie/Activision

- “Fortnite” - Epic Games (Pemenang)

- “No Man’s Sky” - Hello Games

- “Overwatch” - Blizzard

- “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” - Ubisoft Montreal

Best Game Direction

- “A Way Out” - Hazelight Studio/EA

- “Detroit: Become Human - Quantic Dream/SIE

- “God of War” - Sony Santa Monica/SIE (Pemenang)

- “Marvel’s Spider-Man” - Insomniac Games/SIE

- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Rockstar Games

Best Narative

- “Detroit: Becoma Human” - Quantic Dream/SIE

- “God of War” - Sony Santa Monica/SIE

- “Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 - Dotnod Entertainment/Square Enix

- “Marvel’s Spider-Man” - Insomniac Games/SIE

- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Rockstar Games (Pemenang)

 

Best Art Direction

- “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” - Ubisoft Quebec

- “God of War” - Sony Santa Monica/SIE

- “Octopath Traveler” - Square Enix/Acquire/Nintendo

- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Rockstar Games

- “Return of the Obra Dinn” - 3090 LLC (Pemenang)

Best Score/Music - Presented by Spotity

- “Celeste” - Lena Raine

- “God of War” - Bear McCreary

- “Marvel’s Spider-Man” - John Paesano

- “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” - Joe Hisaishi

- “Octopath Traveler” - Yasunori Nishiki

- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Woody Jackson/Daniel/Lanois (Pemenang)

Best Audio Design - Presented by Dolby

- “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” - Treyarch/Activision

- “Forza Horizon 4” - Playground Games/Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studio

- “God of War” - Sony Santa Monica/SIE

- “Marvel’s Spider-Man - Insomniac Games/SIE

- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Rockstar Games (Pemenang)

Best Performance

- Bryan Dechart sebagai Connor, “Detroit: Become Human”

- Christopher Judge sebagai Kratos, “God of War”

- Melissanthi Mahut sebagai Kassandra, “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey”

- Roger Clark sebagai Arthur Morgan, “Red Dead Redemption 2” (Pemenang)

- Yuri Lowenthal sebagai Peter Parker, “Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games of Impact

- “11-11 Memories Retold” - Digixart/Aardman Annimations/BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

- “Celeste” - Matt Makes Games (Pemenang)

- “Florence” - Mountains

- “Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 - Dotnod Entertainment/Square Enix

- “The Missing” JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories” - White Owls/Arc System Works

Best Independent Game

- “Celeste” - Matt Makes Games (Pemenang)

- “Dead Cells” - Motion Twin

- “Into the Breach” - Subset Games

- “Return of the Obra Dinn” - 3909 LLC

- “The Messenger” - Sabotage Studio

Best Mobile Game

- “Donut Country” - Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive

- “Florence” - Mountains (Pemenang)

- “Fortnite” - Epic Games

- “PUBG Mobile” - Lightspeed & Quantum/Tencent Games, PUBG Corporation

- “Reigns: Game of Thrones” - Nerial/Developer Digital

Best VR/AR Game

- “Astro BOT Rescue Mission” - SIE Japan Studio/SIE (Pemenang)

- “Beat Saber” - Beat Games

- “Firewall Zero Hour” - First Contact Entertainment/SIE

- “Moss” - Polyarc Games

- “Tetris Effect” - Resonair and Monstars Inc./Enhance, Inc

Best Action Game

- “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” - Treyarch/Activission

- “Dead Cells” - Motion Twin (Pemenang)

- “Destiny 2: Forsaken” - Bungie/Activision

- “Far Cry 5” - Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

- “Mega Man 11” - Capcom

Best Action/Adventure Game

- “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” - Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft

- “God of War” - Sony Santa Monica/SIE (Pemenang)

- “Marvel’s Spider-Man” - Insomniac Games/SIE

- “Red Dead Redemption 2” - Rockstar Games

- “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” - Eidos Montreal/Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix

Best Role Playing Game

- “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age” - Square Enix

- “Monster Hunter: World” - Capcom (Pemenang)

- “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” - Level 5/BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

- “Octopath Traveler” - Square Enix/Aquare/Nintendo

- “Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire” - Obsidian Entertainment/Versus Evil

Best Fighting Game

- “BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle” - Arc System Works

- “Dragon Ball FighterZ” - Arc System Works/BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment (Pemenang)

- “Soul Calibur VI” - Bandai Namco Studiso/BANDAI NAMCO

- “Street Fightter V: Arcade Edition” - Capcom

Best Family Game

- “Mario Tennis Aces” - Camelot Software Planning/Nintendo

- “Nintendo Labo” - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

- “Overcooked 2” - Ghost Town Games/Team 17 (Pemenang)

- “Starlink: Battle for Atlas” - Ubisoft Toronto

- “Super Mario Party” - NDCube/Nintendo

Best Strategy Game

- “The Banner Saga 3” - Stoic Studio/Versus Evil

- “Battletech” - Harebrained Schemes/Paradox Interactive

- “Frostpunk” - 11 bit Studio

- “Into the Breach” - Subset Games (Pemenang)

- “Valkyria Chronicles 4” - Sega CS3/Sega

Best Sports/Racing Game

- “FIFA 19” - EV Vancouver/EA Sports

- “Forza Horizon 4” - Playground Games/Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studio (Pemenang)

- “Mario Tennis Aces” - Camelot Software Planning/Nintendo

- “NBA 2K19” - Visual Concepts/2K Sports

- “Pro Evolution Soccer 2019” - PES Productions/Konami

Best Multiplayer Game

- “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” - Treyarch/Activision

- “Destiny 2: Forsaken” - Bungie/Activision

- “Fortnite” - Epic Games (Pemenang)

- “Monster Hunter: World” - Capcom

- “Sea of Thieves” - Rare/Microsoft Studios

Best Student Game

- “Combat 2018” - Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences (Pemenang)

- “Dash Quasar” - UC Santa Cruz

- “Jera” - Digipen Bilbao, Spanyol

- “Liff” - ISART Digital, Prancis

- “RE: Charge” - MIT

Best Debut Indie Game

- “Donut Country” - Ben Esposite/Annapurna Interactive

- “Florence” - Mountains

- “Moss” - Polyarc Games

- “The Messenger” - Sabotage Studio (Pemenang)

- “Yoku’s Island Express” - Villa Gorilla

Best Esport Game

- “CSGO”

- “DOTA2”

- “Fortnite” - Epic Games

- “League of Legends”

- “Overwatch” - Blizzard (Pemenang).

