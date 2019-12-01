View this post on Instagram

Introducing to you, the all new, 2019 official, 100% Edible Apple iPhone 11 phone case 🤣 Is it shock resistant? No. Does it fit the phone perfectly? Debatable. It is heat proof? Absolutely not. BUT...it is 100% edible so who cares about all those features anyways 😅 This week I got the most incredible toy from @teammayku *gifted* - who sent me their table top vacuum former which is a game changer! I used it to form my phone in its case, and build a reusable chocolate mold to test, and test and test 😂 I sprayed it with cocoa butter and then created a chocolate shell. Given that thin shells of chocolate are pretty fragile...the feasibility of it fitting my phone perfectly was always flawed lol. This was just the first go with the Formbox though, but imagine the possibilities 🤯 And also just wait for the cut at the end of the video 🤣 What do you think @apple - can we stock some for Christmas?!