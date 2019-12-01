JAKARTA - Case pada ponsel umumnya digunakan untuk memberikan proteksi terhadap benturan atau goresan. Dengan case yang dipakai untuk ponsel, maka handset juga terlindungi dari kotoran atau debu.
Tampaknya langka melihat case ponsel terbuat dari cokelat, namun inilah kenyataan yang diperlihatkan oleh akun Instagram mattadlard.
Dilansir Digitaltrends, pembuat roti selebriti Inggris Matt Adlard memamerkan case ini di Instagram baru-baru ini. Untuk menghasilkan case tersebut, maka diperlukan cetakan terlebih dahulu.
Cetakan ini kabarnya dibuat menggunakan kit FormBox yang dikirim oleh startup pendidikan Makyu. FormBox adalah proyek Kickstarter, perangkat kecil yang pintar yang memungkinkan Anda membuat cetakan dengan bentuk apa pun. Ya, termasuk iPhone 11.
Dari video yang diunggah, terlihat Adlard berhati-hati membuat cetakan sebelum menambahkan cokelat. Setelah diatur, ia memotong lubang untuk dua lensa iPhone 11 sebelum ditempatkan ke handset.
Introducing to you, the all new, 2019 official, 100% Edible Apple iPhone 11 phone case 🤣 Is it shock resistant? No. Does it fit the phone perfectly? Debatable. It is heat proof? Absolutely not. BUT...it is 100% edible so who cares about all those features anyways 😅 This week I got the most incredible toy from @teammayku *gifted* - who sent me their table top vacuum former which is a game changer! I used it to form my phone in its case, and build a reusable chocolate mold to test, and test and test 😂 I sprayed it with cocoa butter and then created a chocolate shell. Given that thin shells of chocolate are pretty fragile...the feasibility of it fitting my phone perfectly was always flawed lol. This was just the first go with the Formbox though, but imagine the possibilities 🤯 And also just wait for the cut at the end of the video 🤣 What do you think @apple - can we stock some for Christmas?!
