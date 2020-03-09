JAKARTA - Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) diharapkan meluncur pada akhir tahun ini. Konsol game generasi terbaru itu akan bersaing dengan Xbox Series X besutan Microsoft.

Sebelum perangkat hiburan buatan Sony ini dirilis, gamer telah dapat melihat bocoran spesifikasi PS5, dikutip Bgr.

Meskipun hanya rumor, setidaknya detail spesifikasi ini bisa memberikan gambaran seberapa canggih konsol game anyar tersebut.

- 13.3TF Custom RDNA 2 GPU @ 1.7GHZ with 60 Compute Units

- AMD Zen2 8 core @ 3.4 GHZ (Sony is working on boosting to 3.7GHZ)

- RAM 16GB GDDR6 + 4GB DDR4

- SSD@5.5GB/S @ 1TB

- Dedicated RT and 3D Audio cores

- 565GB Bandwidth

- Full digital backward compatibility with every PlayStation console and handheld for a library of 1000’s of games on day 1

- Enhanced Dual Shock 5 with haptic triggers, heartbeat monitors and built-in microphone

- PlayStation AI assistant that allows you to change games create parties and more with voice commands

Sebelumnya dilaporkan bahwa PS5 dan Xbox Series X disebut-sebut mengandalkan GPU dari AMD.

Dilansir Laptopmag, komentar yang dibuat pada AMD Financial Analyst Day menyarankan PS5 dapat menggunakan arsitektur AMD RDNA 2 yang sama dengan Xbox Series X.

