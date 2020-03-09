Nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Intip Bocoran Spesifikasi Sony PlayStation 5

Ahmad Luthfi, Jurnalis · Senin 09 Maret 2020 22:58 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2020 03 09 326 2180767 intip-bocoran-spesifikasi-sony-playstation-5-4kK2y5CIXU.jpg (Foto: BGR)
A A A
0 Komentar

JAKARTA - Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) diharapkan meluncur pada akhir tahun ini. Konsol game generasi terbaru itu akan bersaing dengan Xbox Series X besutan Microsoft.

Sebelum perangkat hiburan buatan Sony ini dirilis, gamer telah dapat melihat bocoran spesifikasi PS5, dikutip Bgr.

Meskipun hanya rumor, setidaknya detail spesifikasi ini bisa memberikan gambaran seberapa canggih konsol game anyar tersebut.

- 13.3TF Custom RDNA 2 GPU @ 1.7GHZ with 60 Compute Units

- AMD Zen2 8 core @ 3.4 GHZ (Sony is working on boosting to 3.7GHZ)

- RAM 16GB GDDR6 + 4GB DDR4

- SSD@5.5GB/S @ 1TB

- Dedicated RT and 3D Audio cores

- 565GB Bandwidth

- Full digital backward compatibility with every PlayStation console and handheld for a library of 1000’s of games on day 1

- Enhanced Dual Shock 5 with haptic triggers, heartbeat monitors and built-in microphone

- PlayStation AI assistant that allows you to change games create parties and more with voice commands

 

Sebelumnya dilaporkan bahwa PS5 dan Xbox Series X disebut-sebut mengandalkan GPU dari AMD.

Dilansir Laptopmag, komentar yang dibuat pada AMD Financial Analyst Day menyarankan PS5 dapat menggunakan arsitektur AMD RDNA 2 yang sama dengan Xbox Series X.

(ahl)

Loading...

Berita Terkait

PlayStation 5

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Streamer Ini Kena Sanksi Usai Menembakkan Pistol saat Live Streaming

Streamer Ini Kena Sanksi Usai Menembakkan Pistol saat Live Streaming

YouTuber Bocorkan Game Battle Royale Call of Duty Warzone

YouTuber Bocorkan Game Battle Royale Call of Duty Warzone

Update Game Mario Kart Tour Hadirkan Mode Multiplayer

Update Game Mario Kart Tour Hadirkan Mode Multiplayer

Hindari Kesalahan Ini saat Bermain Game Mobile Legends

Hindari Kesalahan Ini saat Bermain Game Mobile Legends

Kode Nama 'Lockhart', Microsoft Bakal Hadirkan Xbox Series S?

Kode Nama 'Lockhart', Microsoft Bakal Hadirkan Xbox Series S?

Game Ghost of Tsushima Bakal Meluncur Juni 2020

Game Ghost of Tsushima Bakal Meluncur Juni 2020

25 Maret, Mode Zombie Call of Duty: Mobile Dihapus

25 Maret, Mode Zombie Call of Duty: Mobile Dihapus

Tips Bermain Game Mobile Legends di Mode Brawl

Tips Bermain Game Mobile Legends di Mode Brawl

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini