Bocoran iPhone 12 Ungkap Spesifikasi, Hadirkan 4 Varian

Ahmad Luthfi, Jurnalis · Senin 13 April 2020 15:04 WIB
https: img-z.okeinfo.net content 2020 04 13 57 2198406 bocoran-iphone-12-ungkap-spesifikasi-hadirkan-4-varian-ktzZj0kJhV.jpg (Foto: Wccftech)
JAKARTA - Bocoran informasi mengenai iPhone 12 mengungkap spesifikasi perangkat dan opsi 4 varian. Dilansir T3, Jon Prosser yang dikenal membocorkan informasi Android dan iPhone memposting gambar baru pada akun Twitter.

Gambar itu menunjukkan empat handset terpisah dari iPhone 12. Ponsel ini mengusung layar 5,4 inci, 6,1 inci, dan versi iPhone 12 Pro dengan ukuran 6,1 inci serta iPhone 12 Pro Max dengan layar 6,7 inci.

iPhone 12 kabarnya akan hadir dengan casing aluminium, chipset A15 5G, dua kamera dan notch kecil. Sementara iPhone 12 Pro dilengkapi stainless steel, tiga kamera dan sensor Lidar.

