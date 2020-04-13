JAKARTA - Bocoran informasi mengenai iPhone 12 mengungkap spesifikasi perangkat dan opsi 4 varian. Dilansir T3, Jon Prosser yang dikenal membocorkan informasi Android dan iPhone memposting gambar baru pada akun Twitter.

Gambar itu menunjukkan empat handset terpisah dari iPhone 12. Ponsel ini mengusung layar 5,4 inci, 6,1 inci, dan versi iPhone 12 Pro dengan ukuran 6,1 inci serta iPhone 12 Pro Max dengan layar 6,7 inci.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!



Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯



Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀



Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020