JAKARTA - Game Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition direncanakan hadir di PC pada 7 Agustus 2020. Sebelum hadirnya game tersebut, Guerrilla Games telah mengungkap detail kebutuhan spesifikasi minimal dan direkomendasikan, dikutip Windowscentral.
Kebutuhan Spesifikasi PC Minimal
OS: Windows 10 64-bits
Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 100 GB available space
Kebutuhan Spesifikasi yang Direkomendasikan
OS: Windows 10 64-bits
Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 100 GB available space
Game Horizon Zero Dawn awalnya dirilis di PS4 secara eksklusif pada 2017. Guerrilla Games telah mengumumkan sekuel Horizon Forbidden West yang akan hadir di PS5 pada 2021.
(ahl)