Kebutuhan Spesifikasi PC Game Horizon Zero Dawn Terungkap

Ahmad Luthfi, Jurnalis · Minggu 05 Juli 2020 10:58 WIB
https: img.okeinfo.net content 2020 07 05 16 2241404 kebutuhan-spesifikasi-pc-game-horizon-zero-dawn-terungkap-ljs8U9qNwk.jpg (Foto: Eurogamer)
JAKARTA - Game Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition direncanakan hadir di PC pada 7 Agustus 2020. Sebelum hadirnya game tersebut, Guerrilla Games telah mengungkap detail kebutuhan spesifikasi minimal dan direkomendasikan, dikutip Windowscentral.

Kebutuhan Spesifikasi PC Minimal

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Kebutuhan Spesifikasi yang Direkomendasikan

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Game Horizon Zero Dawn awalnya dirilis di PS4 secara eksklusif pada 2017. Guerrilla Games telah mengumumkan sekuel Horizon Forbidden West yang akan hadir di PS5 pada 2021.

