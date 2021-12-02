GOOGLE kembali mengumumkan daftar aplikasi dan game terbaik yang ada di toko aplikasi Android, Play Store.
Seperti biasa Google membagi pengumuman ini dalam beberapa kategori, baik di aplikasi maupun game.
Brett Bouchard Global Head of Editorial Google Play mengatakan, bahwa perusahaan telah memperluas penghargaan tersebut ke aplikasi dan game di tablet, Wear OS dan Google TV.
"Perayaan aplikasi dan game yang memberikan kontribusi positif terhadap budaya tahun ini. Dan untuk mendorong inovasi di seluruh Google Play," ujarnya dikutip dari blog resmi Google, Rabu (1/12/2021).
Aplikasi Balance, berhasil menyabet predikat sebagai aplikasi terbaik atau Best App tahun ini. Di kategori game ada Pokemon UNITE yang mendapatkan kategori game terbaik.
Google juga memilih aplikasi da game terbaik pilihan pengguna alias Users Choice 2021. Pemenangnya jatuh pada aplikasi Paramount+ dan Garena Free Fire MAX untuk kategori game.
Berikut ini daftar aplikasi Best of App 2021
Users’ Choice 2021
App: Paramount+
Game: Garena Free Fire MAX
Best App: Balance
Best Game: Pokémon UNITE
Best of app winners
Best Apps for Good:
Empathy
Mentor Spaces
Speechify
Best Everyday Essentials:
Blossom
PhotoRoom
Rabit
Best for Fun:
Clubhouse
Noobly
Whatifi
Best Hidden Gems:
Laughscape
Moonbeam
Moonly
Best for Personal Growth:
Balance
Clementine
Uptime
Best for Tablets:
Canva
Concepts
Houzz
Best for Wear:
Calm
MyFitnessPal
Sleep Cycle
Popular on Google TV:
Disney+
ESPN
Tubi
Best of game winners
Best Competitive:
League of Legends: Wild Rift
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokémon UNITE
Rogue Land
Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers:
Inked
JanKenUP!
Knights of San Francisco
Overboard!
Tears of Themis
Best Indies:
7 Billion Humans
Bird Alone
Donut County
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
Puzzling Peaks EXE
Best Pick Up & Play:
Cats in Time
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
Disney POP TOWN
Switchcraft
Towers
Baca juga: Google Play Points Resmi Hadir di Indonesia, Beri Reward bagi Penggunanya
Best for Tablet:
Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
League of Legends: Wild Rift
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
Overboard!
The Procession to Calvary
(DRM)