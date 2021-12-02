Google Umumkan Aplikasi dan Game Terbaik di Google Play Store 2021, Simak Daftarnya!

Intan Rakhmayanti Dewi, Jurnalis · Kamis 02 Desember 2021 11:44 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2021 12 02 57 2510740 google-umumkan-aplikasi-dan-game-terbaik-di-google-play-store-2021-simak-daftarnya-snZGXRp8DP.jpg Google Play (Foto: Autoeditate)
GOOGLE kembali mengumumkan daftar aplikasi dan game terbaik yang ada di toko aplikasi Android, Play Store.

Seperti biasa Google membagi pengumuman ini dalam beberapa kategori, baik di aplikasi maupun game.

Brett Bouchard Global Head of Editorial Google Play mengatakan, bahwa perusahaan telah memperluas penghargaan tersebut ke aplikasi dan game di tablet, Wear OS dan Google TV.

"Perayaan aplikasi dan game yang memberikan kontribusi positif terhadap budaya tahun ini. Dan untuk mendorong inovasi di seluruh Google Play," ujarnya dikutip dari blog resmi Google, Rabu (1/12/2021).

Aplikasi Balance, berhasil menyabet predikat sebagai aplikasi terbaik atau Best App tahun ini. Di kategori game ada Pokemon UNITE yang mendapatkan kategori game terbaik.

Google juga memilih aplikasi da game terbaik pilihan pengguna alias Users Choice 2021. Pemenangnya jatuh pada aplikasi Paramount+ dan Garena Free Fire MAX untuk kategori game.

Berikut ini daftar aplikasi Best of App 2021

Users’ Choice 2021

App: Paramount+

Game: Garena Free Fire MAX

Best App: Balance

Best Game: Pokémon UNITE

Best of app winners

Best Apps for Good:

Empathy

Mentor Spaces

Speechify

Best Everyday Essentials:

Blossom

PhotoRoom

Rabit

Best for Fun:

Clubhouse

Noobly

Whatifi

Best Hidden Gems:

Laughscape

Moonbeam

Moonly

Best for Personal Growth:

Balance

Clementine

Uptime

Best for Tablets:

Canva

Concepts

Houzz

Best for Wear:

Calm

MyFitnessPal

Sleep Cycle

Popular on Google TV:

Disney+

ESPN

Tubi

Best of game winners

Best Competitive:

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon UNITE

Rogue Land

Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers:

Inked

JanKenUP!

Knights of San Francisco

Overboard!

Tears of Themis

Best Indies:

7 Billion Humans

Bird Alone

Donut County

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Puzzling Peaks EXE

Best Pick Up & Play:

Cats in Time

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Disney POP TOWN

Switchcraft

Towers

Best for Tablet:

Chicken Police — Paint it RED!

League of Legends: Wild Rift

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Overboard!

The Procession to Calvary

(DRM)

